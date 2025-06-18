Trending TikTok skincare routines can be harmful for young girls, study says

Researchers say that trending skincare routines on TikTok could be harmful for young girls.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Young girls on TikTok are sharing their "Get Ready With Me" routine online.

"They're looking at influencers and they want to do what they're doing and be like them," dermatologist Dr. Kathleen Behr.

But research from Northwestern University found that the TikTok skin regimen seen online, can be harmful for young girls.

Researchers looked at 100 videos from children 13 and younger. Of the 25 most viewed, they found several ingredients that could irritate the skin.

"They don't really need to use harsh chemicals because their skin is still sensitive and is producing a lot of collagen," Dr. Behr says.

Doctors say those kinds of products at a young age are not necessary.

Dr. Kathleen Behr is a dermatologist at Behr Laser & Skin Care Center in northeast Fresno. She explains at that young age the skin is already at its peak.

"Some of those things, especially the harsh chemicals, can affect the barrier of the skin," she said. "If you're affecting the barrier of the skin you might get dry skin, you could get too much irritation, you might get different pigmentation issues."

She says the best way to introduce your child to skincare is with sunscreen.

"We do have some sunscreens that have some skin tone in it and they're chemical free. That's going to be one of the biggest things they can do for rejuvenation if that's what they're trying to going for," Dr. Behr said.

Dr. Behr showed some of the products that work well for all ages and are safe for the skin, including a powder sunscreen or even one that has a little bit of a tint.

"If they do want a little bit of a fun pop at that age, this is a little bit of a tinted screen with a glow," she showed.

In addition to the sunscreen, Dr. Behr says a face wash and moisturizer is also a good place to start. But adds, at that young age, it's best to keep the facial routine simple.

