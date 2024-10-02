Hurricane Kirk forms in eastern Atlantic, could strengthen into a major storm

Forecasters say Kirk is expected to churn in the ocean and not touch land.

Kirk became a hurricane in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday. The storm could strengthen into a major hurricane by Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm was about 1,070 miles (1,720 kilometers) west of the Cabo Verde Island with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph).

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect, and the storm system was not yet deemed a threat to land.

It is the eleventh named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

This comes after Hurricane Helene left a path of destruction across the south, killing nearly 160 people.

Two other named storms are in the Atlantic right now are Isaac and Joyce but it is unclear what, if any, impact they will have in the United States.

Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.

