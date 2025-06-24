Tulare County man dies after contracting West Nile virus from mosquito

A Tulare County man is dead after health officials say he contracted West Nile virus from an infected mosquito.

A Tulare County man is dead after health officials say he contracted West Nile virus from an infected mosquito.

A Tulare County man is dead after health officials say he contracted West Nile virus from an infected mosquito.

A Tulare County man is dead after health officials say he contracted West Nile virus from an infected mosquito.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare County man is dead after health officials say he contracted West Nile virus from an infected mosquito.

The Tulare County health department is now urging all residents to take preventive measures against mosquito bites.

As mosquito samples testing positive for West Nile have been detected in multiple areas throughout the county.

Symptoms of the virus include a fever, head or body aches, and joint pain.

But, some patients may not develop any symptoms at all.

Officials recommend using insect repellent with DEET, wearing long sleeves outdoors, and draining standing water to lower the risk of getting bitten and contracting the disease.