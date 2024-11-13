Tulare County Sheriff Deputy who saved boy from burning home honored with Medal of Valor

Tulare County Sheriff Deputy Alfredo Flores received the Medal of Valor Tuesday for saving a boy from a burning home in September.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One member of the Tulare County Sheriff's Office is being honored for his bravery.

Deputy Alfredo Flores received the Medal of Valor yesterday for saving a boy from a burning home in September.

Body camera footage showed the moments Flores ran into the home filled with heavy smoke.

12-year-old Angel, who has Down syndrome, had barricaded himself in the bathroom.

Angel's older brother tried to rescue him multiple times but was injured and overcome by the smoke.

Flores ran back inside the home three times before he was able to rescue the boy.

"I just want thank God and my family, two kids my wife. I know they stress out every time I wear this uniform," Flores said. "I would do it again in a heartbeat if I had to do it again, it's my job. If my kids were in this situation, I'd want someone to do it for them."

In an emotional moment, Angel's family thanked Flores for the rescue.