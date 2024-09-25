Tulare County Sheriff's Deputy saves child from mobile home fire in Orosi

A Tulare County Sheriff's Deputy is being hailed a hero after rushing into a burning mobile home to save a child.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare County Sheriff's Deputy is being hailed a hero after rushing into a burning mobile home to save a child.

The fire was reported on Florida Avenue near Lone Road in East Orosi just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies ran inside after learning a 12-year-old with Down Syndrome was trapped.

One of those deputies entered the home three times until finding the boy in a back bedroom.

Authorities say the child, his brother, and the deputy were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation but are all expected to be okay.

The fire caused an estimated $80,000 in damage.

Fire officials say the flames started in the laundry room, but the exact cause is unknown