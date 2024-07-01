Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux suspends campaign for Congress, endorses Vince Fong

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has officially suspended his campaign for California's 20th Congressional District.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has officially suspended his campaign for California's 20th Congressional District.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has officially suspended his campaign for California's 20th Congressional District.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has officially suspended his campaign for California's 20th Congressional District.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has officially suspended his campaign for California's 20th Congressional District ahead of the November general election.

Boudreaux recently lost the special election against Republican Vince Fong for the 20th District to fill the vacated seat for the remainder of the year.

Fong was officially sworn into his new role on June 3.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

The seat had been vacant since Kevin McCarthy stepped down in December after being ousted as Speaker of the House.

In a video, Boudreaux said that he is now endorsing Fong for the full-term position that will be voted on in November.

"While we were on opposite sides of this campaign, at the end of the day, we're Republicans, we're family men, and fighters who are committed to protecting individual liberty, reducing the cost of living, and maintaining safe communities for our neighbors," Boudreaux said.

Boudreaux said that he will now be launching Golden State Justice, a "new grassroots movement to elect common sense, public safety-focused candidates across our region."

District 20 includes parts of Kern, Tulare, Kings and Fresno counties.