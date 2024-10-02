Tulare FFA students build owl boxes for family-owned pistachio company

Setton Farms purchased all of the owl boxes from the Tulare FFA students to be used in their pistachio orchards.

A local and family-owned pistachio company has partnered with the Tulare chapter of the Future Farmers of America to support local students.

A local and family-owned pistachio company has partnered with the Tulare chapter of the Future Farmers of America to support local students.

A local and family-owned pistachio company has partnered with the Tulare chapter of the Future Farmers of America to support local students.

A local and family-owned pistachio company has partnered with the Tulare chapter of the Future Farmers of America to support local students.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local and family-owned pistachio company has partnered with the Tulare chapter of the Future Farmers of America to support local students.

Setton Farms bought dozens of owl boxes from South Valley students to be used in their pistachio orchards.

FFA students from Mission Oak, Tulare Union, and Tulare Western High Schools built 50 owl boxes in class.

The boxes provide a home for owls in Ag fields and promote pest control.

Setton Farms, based in Terra Bella, purchased all of the owl boxes from the Tulare FFA for $1,500.

They also donated another $1,000 to the organization.

The Tulare Ag department says the donation will help fund future projects for the 450 students enrolled in the program.