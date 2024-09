Turkish Mosaic class held at hotel in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- People were able to let their creativity flow in Clovis.

A Turkish Mosaic Class was held at the Hilton Garden Inn on Shaw near Peach Avenue.

The class taught people how to create their own mosaic lamps.

The classes were about two to three hours long and served Turkish Tea and delights.

For the next workshop, visit their website.