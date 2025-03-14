Twisted Indian Street Food location now open in Reedley

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County couple's creative cooking has led to a first-of-its-kind restaurant in Reedley.

When the owners of Twisted Indian Street Food aren't busy at one of their restaurants, they're often cooking in their own kitchen, playing with unique flavors from Indian and Mexican dishes.

Their love for food is what fueled their creative business venture.

Goldy and Patty Bedi have been married for 15 years, and their passion for food runs deep.

"I will do twisted fries, so fries with the chicken tikka masala on it. Me and her share it and were done with lunch or sometimes I want a traditional butter chicken," said Goldy.

They've been copreneurs for two decades with traditional Indian restaurants.

But in 2023, they ventured into something new by offering Indian cuisine with a Mexican twist, opening Twisted Indian Street Food in Lemoore.

"She came up with the idea. She said, let's twist everything and mix the two cultures and we did it and it's been very good," Goldy explained.

Goldy proudly credits his wife as the mastermind behind many of the items on the menu.

"Quesadillas on a tortilla but has the chicken tikka masala or we have burritos. So, a lot of twists, but we have traditional Indian food also," said Goldy.

This sweet iced coffee and colorful blended drinks are also Patty's creations.

"Pistachio Latte, Iced caramel chai tea, we came out with that and the cinnamon ice water that is like horchata," said Patty.

Thanks to positive feedback from the Kings County community, the couple opened their second location in Reedley on Manning Avenue in October of 2024.

Goldy says they're the only restaurant serving Indian dishes in a predominantly Hispanic community.

Patty loves encouraging her fellow Latinos to explore the variety of flavors.

"Like chicken curry is kind of like chile verde. So, I like to compare the dishes," said Patty.

Customers have walked away feeling fulfilled and excited to have a new option.

A warm and welcoming feeling this couple is thankful for.

"We cannot do it without their support," said Patty.

You can check out more of the unique menu on the restaurant's website and social media pages.

With lent underway until April 17th, you'll also find several shrimp and fish dishes.

