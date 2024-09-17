UCSF Fresno to provide free COVID-19 shots as cases rise

The newest COVID-19 vaccine won't be free for the uninsured, but the Fresno County Public Health Department says there will be more options starting next month.

The newest COVID-19 vaccine won't be free for the uninsured, but the Fresno County Public Health Department says there will be more options starting next month.

The newest COVID-19 vaccine won't be free for the uninsured, but the Fresno County Public Health Department says there will be more options starting next month.

The newest COVID-19 vaccine won't be free for the uninsured, but the Fresno County Public Health Department says there will be more options starting next month.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The upcoming fall season is raising concerns about a possible rise in COVID-19 cases.

"It's interesting because how we know we have a lot of COVID is actually through surveillance techniques," Dr. Kenny Banh with UCSF said. "Which is like looking at wastewater and seeing that wow, we have a lot of Covid when we're just sampling the sewage, which means a lot of people have it."

Health experts recommend getting the updated COVID vaccine.

Those with private insurance, Medicare or Medicaid can typically get the shot with no out of pocket costs.

But without insurance, you may have to pay a couple hundred dollars at pharmacies or medical facilities.

RELATED: COVID shots no longer free for uninsured, could cost up to $200

A federal program that offered free vaccines ended in August.

"We were offering the free vaccines and now that it has stopped, it's been challenging," Livia Elejo with Cultiva La Salud said.

Elejo is a project manager at Cultiva La Salud. She says the nonprofit is helping people secure insurance coverage since the covid shot isn't available for free.

But there's also more hope on the horizon. The CDC is distributing more than $60 million to state and local health departments to help cover the cost.

"The CDC is receiving the vaccine through manufacturers so they can distribute the vaccine throughout the state so we can distribute those vaccines for free," Leticia Berberw with the Fresno County Department of Public Health said.

Berber says they expect to receive vaccines in October.

They'll be working with UCSF to provide free shots for those without insurance, including those who travel through the mobile heal bus to communities that may otherwise lack access.

For more information on where to get a vaccine, go to My Turn - California Vaccine Scheduling & Information or Mobile HeaL | UCSF Fresno.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.