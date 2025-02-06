Four classrooms will be renovated with new technology, updated furniture, new carpet, lighting and dry-erase boards.

Upgrades coming to Fresno Pacific thanks to $3 million donation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Pacific University has announced several upgrades, thanks to millions of dollars gifted by a donor family.

The university thanked its longtime donors for their support and a gift of $3 million.

The money will be used to support several areas of the campus.

Four classrooms will be renovated with new technology, updated furniture, new carpet, lighting and dry-erase boards.

There will also soon be a laptop lending program to allow students to use a laptop if they don't have one of their own.

The special events center will get new seating and a video screen.

Solar panels will be installed on top of the new Warkentine Culture and Arts Center, expected to generate at least $70,000 in annual energy savings.

