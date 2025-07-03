US Navy Sailor killed during routine parachute training in Porterville identified

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The U.S. Navy Sailor who died in a parachute training mission out of the Porterville airport in Tulare County has been identified as Noah Tobin.

Tobin was a Special Warfare Boat Operator 2nd Class who was assigned to an East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare command.

The flight was part of a military parachute training group based out of the Porterville Airport.

A spokesperson says that parachute training has been paused as the investigation continues.

Action News recently spoke to community members, who said they were heartbroken by the incident.

"Doesn't matter what branch, just knowing that it was a service member, it's just sad," says Luis Avila, who is also a veteran.

Tobin had been a servicemember since October of 2021. Military records show he is from California.