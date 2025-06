Vacant central Fresno restaurant catches fire, cause under investigation

Crews quickly worked to put out a fire at a vacant restaurant on Blackstone Avenue in central Fresno Friday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews quickly put out a commercial fire in central Fresno.

It broke out just before 2 a.m. at a vacant restaurant on Blackstone Avenue near Saginaw.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the front of the building.

No one was inside.

Investigators are searching for a cause for the blaze.

Southbound Blackstone was closed off south of Saginaw, while firefighters put out the flames.