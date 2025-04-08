Valley beekeepers losing swarms at an alarming rate

Beekeepers in the Valley could be seeing their worst loss in years, and the reason remains unclear.

Beekeepers in the Valley could be seeing their worst loss in years, and the reason remains unclear.

Beekeepers in the Valley could be seeing their worst loss in years, and the reason remains unclear.

Beekeepers in the Valley could be seeing their worst loss in years, and the reason remains unclear.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley beekeepers are losing their swarms at an alarming rate this season.

Right now, the reason remains unclear.

According to the Fresno County Farm Bureau, the area could experience the worst bee loss in the last 10 to 15 years.

It's a trend happening across the nation.

Many crops rely on pollinators like bees, so the number of deaths directly impacts agriculture production.

Growers believe Varroa mites may be one of the main factors for losses.

Daren Hess of Kingsburg Honey says, "It's in every beehive in the country, and the major problem with these parasitic mites is they spread viruses between the bees and then that causes the bees to not live as long and causes the colony to die early. The combination of the virus and mites together causes a perfect storm," Hess said.

Actions News was told some lost anywhere from 60 to 90 percent of their bees, while others were not affected.

Keepers are optimistic they can keep hives going into the next year.

Spring and summer months are much better for bee populations, so farmers say they'll be looking out for more potential losses this winter.

