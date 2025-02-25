Valley Catholics continue to pray for Pope Francis amid ongoing hospitalization

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of Valley Catholics offered prayers for Pope Francis inside Saint John's Cathedral in downtown Fresno Monday as the health of the leader remains fragile.

"I know many people don't understand it, but for us, it's like basically seeing Jesus on Earth. I know he's not, but he's showing me the way back to Jesus," said Nadia Martinez, a Fowler resident.

Since February 14th, Pope Francis has received treatment for what began as a case of bronchitis.

The hospitalization is his longest as pontiff.

The 88-year-old is listed in critical condition while battling pneumonia in both lungs.

"Valley Catholics here are just praying and hoping for the best, hoping for a full recovery, hoping that he's liberated from pain," said Chandler Marquez, the director of communications for the Diocese of Fresno.

The Diocese of Fresno is now sharing how his reach has impacted those from all walks of faith.

"Even people outside of the Catholic church look to him for guidance spiritually," said Marquez.

"Within the Catholic church, I would say, he brings all of us together. People from different continents, from different backgrounds. People from different languages."

Pope Francis has also been outspoken on social media on issues impacting marginalized groups including refugees and migrants.

"People may not always agree with what he says, but he stands strongly by what he says and I think everyone can respect that," said Marquez.

On Monday evening, worshippers closely clung to their rosary beads for a recitation of the Rosary for the health of the Holy Father in Saint Peter's Square.

Vatican TV broadcasted the solemn ceremony presided over by the Cardinal Secretary of State.

Closer to home, the passing of each day brings new hope for the pontiff's progress.

Valley Catholics continue to offer daily prayers for Pope Francis. Doctors say the biggest concern facing the pontiff is sepsis, an infection that can happen due to complications of pneumonia.

For news updates, follow Christina Lopez on Facebook, X and Instagram.