Valley Catholics pray for next pontiff ahead of historic papal conclave vote

FRESNO, Calif. -- Anticipation is growing ahead of May 7th, when the papal conclave processions are scheduled to begin.

"Everyone's just waiting for Wednesday. Everyone's just kind of pins and needles," said Chandler Marquez, director of communications with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno.

"I was talking to one sister in Saint Peter's Square, and she was saying once the smoke comes, literally, everyone from Rome goes straight to Saint Peter's and it's chaos," said Marquez.

Bishop Joseph Brennan and members of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno landed in Rome on Monday. Marquez spoke with Action News and described a sense of busyness as the College of Cardinals prepares to vote for the next pope.

Closer to home, Valley Catholics share opposing viewpoints surrounding the qualities they would like to see in the next pope - a figurehead who will lead the 1.4 billion Catholics around the world.

"First and foremost, since God is love, somebody that loves God and others," said Elma Espinoza of Mendota. "That's very important because if we had more love, that would be a much better world, wouldn't it?"

Over the course of Pope Francis' 12-year papacy, he was viewed as a pontiff with more of a non-traditional approach to a wide range of sensitive issues.

"People said he was more of a progressive pope, but he was to the right of Donald Trump on abortion, gay marriage, transgenderism, and a bunch of other things," said John Gerardi of Clovis. "Maybe that's a little overstated. I'm just hopeful for a pope who will be really vigorous in proclaiming what the church has always perennially taught."

"Didn't Jesus say, 'All of you come to me for I will give you peace and love and I will give you serenity and all the things you need. You just need to come to me, and I will give it to you.' How simple is that," said Maria Lara of Fresno.

A devout Catholic who now leads Catechism classes in Downtown Fresno, Lara believes all are welcome.

She said she hopes the next pope will walk in the same footsteps as Pope Francis when it comes to acceptance.

In this time of transition, the conclave has one mission.

"We move quickly from mourning Pope Francis' passing to electing a new pope," said Marquez.

"Sede vacante," the seat is empty, right? So we got to fill that."

"I think this is the perfect time to select the most powerful vessel for God and the Catholic belief," said Fely DeGuzman Jones of Fresno.

