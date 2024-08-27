Valley child to be featured with National Down Syndrome Society

A small Central Valley child is going to be featured in New York's Times Square as one of several pictures to be displayed on the big screen.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Meet 16-month-old Lucille "Luci" Amor Bennett.

She's a small girl with a big smile. She also has a fun and feisty personality.

"She's not shy at all, she's a very happy baby," says her mother, Monica. "Which is funny because there's a common misconception of babies with Down syndrome."

It was just days before Christmas 2023 that Luci's parents, Monica and Adam Benett, found out that their fourth child was diagnosed with a heart condition and Down syndrome.

"At, first it was difficult news because of the unknown," Adam said. "Then hearing she had a heart defect, that was one of the harder things."

These were all new challenges for the Bennetts to navigate.

But Luci is a fighter and doesn't let her disability define who she is.

"She's a sister, she's a daughter, she's a friend," Monica said.

On September 7, a picture of Luci, along with hundreds of other people from across the nation and even the world, will be part of a one-hour video highlighting those who have Down syndrome.

It's part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society's Buddy Walk and Time Square video presentation.

"The more that people know about her, the more people know about Down syndrome," Monica said. "The more they're likely to teach their children about it, and their loved ones about acceptance and inclusion and how important it is."

There were over 3,000 entries, but It came as no surprise to Monica that an image of Luci was chosen to be featured.

Adam, Monica and Luci are planning to fly out to the Big Apple for the presentation.

"It's the biggest event of its kind in the world, in the most iconic city in the world," Adam said. "We've never been to New York, so we're using this as an opportunity to go to New York, enjoy her, show her off, celebrate her."

Luci brings joy to not just her family, but to those who meet her.

Her family wants to spread that light with everyone.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.