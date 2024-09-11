Valley child featured in Times Square with National Down Syndrome Society

A little girl from the Central Valley has made her debut in the Big Apple. Luci Amor Bennett appeared on a jumbotron in New York's Times Square.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We have a heartwarming Action News Update.

A little girl from the Central Valley has made her debut in the Big Apple.

16-month-old Luci Amor Bennett appeared on a jumbotron in New York's Times Square.

Action News spoke to her family after Luci's picture was chosen for an awareness campaign by the National Down Syndrome Society.

Luci lives with Down syndrome.

Her mother says the little girl brings joy to everyone who meets her.

The family got to take part over the weekend in the Buddy Walk fundraiser in Central Park.

