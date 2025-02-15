Valley Children's Adaptive Sports program

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Young athletes with physical disabilities and mobility impairments have a chance to get in the game through the Valley Children's Adaptive Sports program.

Action News anchor Dale Yurong got to speak with the program's director, Dr. Jill Friebele, and one of the athletes, Kylie Gail Holsworth, to hear about an upcoming tournament.

An Evening of Inspiration Gala, supporting Valley Children's Adaptive Sports will take place on Saturday, March 8, at Pardini's.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m.

You can learn more about the program, donate or get involved by visiting Valley Children's website.