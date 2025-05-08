Valley Children's launches book to empower children with epilepsy

The book also includes personalized sections, allowing kids to share their own words and experiences throughout the storyline.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley Children's Hospital is taking action to help empower children with epilepsy.
The hospital has partnered with the after-school enrichment program "Authorable," launching a new book.
The goal is to help young people with the neurological disorder and foster understanding of the medical condition in classrooms.
The book is called "Room for Friends: A Short Story to Empower Kids with Epilepsy".
It's written by local author Susie Harder.
The main character guides classmates through an escape room-themed adventure.
