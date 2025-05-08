The book also includes personalized sections, allowing kids to share their own words and experiences throughout the storyline.

Valley Children's launches book to empower children with epilepsy

Valley Children's Hospital is taking action to help empower children with epilepsy.

Valley Children's Hospital is taking action to help empower children with epilepsy.

Valley Children's Hospital is taking action to help empower children with epilepsy.

Valley Children's Hospital is taking action to help empower children with epilepsy.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley Children's Hospital is taking action to help empower children with epilepsy.

The hospital has partnered with the after-school enrichment program "Authorable," launching a new book.

The goal is to help young people with the neurological disorder and foster understanding of the medical condition in classrooms.

The book is called "Room for Friends: A Short Story to Empower Kids with Epilepsy".

It's written by local author Susie Harder.

The main character guides classmates through an escape room-themed adventure.

The book also includes personalized sections, allowing kids to share their own words and experiences throughout the storyline.

