Valley demonstrators stand in solidarity for 'Day Without Immigrants'

From the campus of UC Merced to the streets of Sanger, dozens of demonstrations showed the impact of "A Day Without Immigrants" on Monday.

From the campus of UC Merced to the streets of Sanger, dozens of demonstrations showed the impact of "A Day Without Immigrants" on Monday.

From the campus of UC Merced to the streets of Sanger, dozens of demonstrations showed the impact of "A Day Without Immigrants" on Monday.

From the campus of UC Merced to the streets of Sanger, dozens of demonstrations showed the impact of "A Day Without Immigrants" on Monday.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- From the campus of UC Merced to the streets of Sanger, dozens of demonstrations showed the impact of "A Day Without Immigrants" on Monday.

Protestors nationwide dedicated a single day to no school, no work, no shopping.

"There's many of us," said Reyna Medrano. "We are the children of immigrants and we are here to fight for the rights of our people and our families."

Medrano said she organized the event last minute and was thrilled at the turn out of more than 100 supporters.

She is a long-time Sanger resident and said it was important for those in the community to know they are not alone.

RELATED: Dozens gather in Visalia to protest recent immigration enforcement

UC Merced students made the conscious effort to skip classes to make their voices heard.

"You have to understand that our people are here to work," said Sandra Castro, a UC Merced student.

The protests come as the Trump administration carries out campaign promises of mass deportations. The president and his supporters said it is a crucial step to improve the nation's safety and security.

But for Castro, the actions have her on edge.

"It's a fear that my parents might not be there when I go back home," said Castro. "It's something that I've always feared, even when I was young."

The ripple effects felt from higher education to elementary schools.

Madera Unified tells Action News the district noticed a sharp decrease in student attendance that's quote "seemingly in keeping with today's nationwide protests."

Monson-Sultana Joint Union Elementary School District serves the northern tip of Tulare County. It reported more than a hundred student absences Monday compared to just 15 last Monday.

Many local business throughout Sanger, Dinuba and Fresno - also shut their doors in solidarity with immigrants. Some across the country have questioned if it is the right approach.

"My motto is: let's hit them in their pockets like they're hitting us in our souls," said Medrano.

For news updates, follow Christina Lopez on Facebook, X and Instagram.