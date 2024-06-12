Valley law enforcement cracking down on illegal fireworks

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced Fire Department is showcasing just how quickly a fire can start by setting off illegal fireworks.

"If they leave the ground, they are most likely illegal fireworks and they are likely to cause injury or start a fire, this is especially important as we've had a couple heat waves here the last couple of weeks and the grass has dried out quickly," said Merced Fire Department Interim Chief, Casey Wilson.

Wilson says when they have to put out the flames, it takes away from other important calls.

"That really draws down our resources and that means that those resources aren't going to be available for other emergencies and that happens every year," said Chief Wilson.

This happens across the valley. Just days ago, a fire broke out at a structure in Porterville.

Officials say the possible cause is illegal fireworks, that's why law enforcement agencies are cracking down on this crime.

"Last week detectives served a search warrant at several different locations, they yielded over a hundred pounds of illegal fire works," said Merced County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Michael Domingue.

415 pounds, Deputy Michael Domingue with the Merced County sheriff's office says it's important to know the difference -- legal fireworks will have a safe-and-sane logo, while these illegal ones do not.

He says if you are caught, you will be held accountable.

"The mere possession of illegal fireworks is a thousand dollar fine -- and that fine increases as you get into over 100 pounds," said Deputy Domingue. "People think that they can go out of state and bring those fireworks into the state, and Merced County will not allow that."

For the legal fireworks that have the safe-and-sane seal, those do not go on sale until June 28, and you are only allowed to use them through July 6.

