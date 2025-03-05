Valley lawmakers react to Trump policies laid out in address

Boos, chants, and cheers emanated from the House Floor as President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress, the first of his second term.

Some Democratic women showed up in pink as a sign of protest; other Democrats held up signs.

Just minutes in, Republicans began loudly chanting 'USA.'

When Democrats began shouting, House Speaker Mike Johnson demanded order, eventually directing the sergeant at arms to remove Texas Democratic Representative Al Green when he refused to sit down.

The President touted his mass deportations, taking shots at democrats.

"The media and our friends in the Democrat Party kept saying we needed new legislation to secure the border, we must have legislation to secure the border, but it turned out that all we really needed all we really needed was a new president," said President Trump.

Prior to the address, Republican Tom McClintock had reinforced his support for the president's stance on immigration.

"Those who are already here, who are legal residents, are legal residents," said US Rep Tom McClintock, (R) Modesto. "Those who are here illegally are required to return to their country under our laws... And then, they can, if they wish to return, they do so legally."

Democratic Congressman Jim Costa took issue with the president's approach.

"The President's efforts to focus on mass deportation is not a solution to fixing a broken immigration solution nor improving border security," said US Rep. Jim Costa, (D) Fresno.

The President also addressed recently imposed tariffs as he threatened to apply more, claiming they will benefit the US economy.

"April 2nd reciprocal tariffs kick in and whatever they tariff us, other countries, we will tariff them," said President Trump.

Costa disagreed with the move.

"And guess who pays for those tariffs that are placed on those Canadian products and those produced in Mexico," said Costa. "American consumers and American producers."

ABC News is reporting President Trump is expected to speak with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Wednesday morning.

It comes as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said earlier Tuesday there could be a deal on tariffs with Canada.

