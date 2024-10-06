EXCLUSIVE: Valley native Ron Robinson reflects on playing baseball for the late-great Pete Rose

Former big leaguer and Visalia native Rob Robinson spoke with Action News on what he remembers about the late-great Pete Rose.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Baseball has lost its hit king.

But for Woodlake alum and MLB veteran pitcher Ron Robinson - he lost a friend. On Monday, the legendary Pete Rose passed away at the age of 83 in his home in Las Vegas.

"I mean he was a father image to me," Robinson said.

As a former first-round selection by the Cincinnati Reds in the 1980 MLB draft, Robinson played for Rose.

"I was in the big leagues for three days and Pete Rose became the player manager," Robinson said.

After four years in the Reds' minor league system, Robinson finally got the call to the show. He was eager to meet the man named the 1963 NL Rookie of the Year when Robinson was just a year old.

"I was staying in a hotel in downtown Cincinnati and I made sure I got up early and went to the clubhouse real early to meet Pete and I was the first one," Robinson said.

With three World Series titles, 17-all-star appearances, an MVP, more hits, plate appearances and games played than anyone in major league history, Rose's reputation spoke for itself.

"He was Elvis Presley for baseball," Robinson said.

But Robinson says more than anything - Rose loved to win.

"You grow up imagining playing against guys like that, and then to play for him was great. He was intense, he wanted to win at all costs," Robinson said.

But that relentless competitive nature would get Rose into trouble.

"'What do you think about this football game? You know your dad's a coach what do you think." Robinson, whose father Leo is best known as the legendary Woodlake High school football coach (290 career wins), said. "I think everybody knew that he was that kind of guy."

In 1989, Rose was banned from baseball for betting on the Reds team he managed.

For 15 years, he'd deny the allegations.

But in 2004 he'd admit to gambling as the Cincinnati skipper, rationalizing the move by saying he only bet on the Reds to win.

"I think there's a lot of worse guys in the hall of fame," Robinson said.

The numbers are undeniable but players like Rose on MLB's permanently ineligible list are not allowed to be inducted into the baseball hall of fame.

"You can have a drug problem, they'll forgive you. You have a gambling problem, they won't forgive you,"

In 2020, ESPN reported that the rule even applies to individuals after their death.

With Pete's passing, the hall of fame continues to exist without one of greatest to ever play.

"Everybody deserves a second chance and he didn't get it in baseball," Robinson said.

For the past week, the Reds faithful have been stopping by Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati to pay their tributes.

Dropping off roses for the man they called "Charlie Hustle."

"Do you think we'll ever see another athlete like him?" I asked.

"No, you'll never see anybody that intense. Pete played for pride he didn't play for money. He played to win," Robinson said.

For years - Robinson has stayed close with the reds organization and fan base.

He says if the ball club decides to a hold a memorial - it'll be as big as they man they'll honor.

"I think it'll be as big as Babe Ruth. He's a hometown hero and I imagine if they have it open to the public it'll be the biggest thing to happen in Cincinnati in a long time," Robinson said.

Whether or not Rose ever finds himself in Cooperstown is still up for debate.

But Rose's impact on Robinson is not.

"I love him. He was a good person to me," Robinson said.

