Venue change for Trump's inauguration leaves some Valley leaders without tickets

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFSN) -- Freezing temperatures have prompted President-elect Donald Trump to relocate his inauguration ceremonies indoors, leaving ticketed attendees disappointed.

On Friday, Trump ordered the outdoor ceremony, which is traditionally held on the steps of the US Capitol, be moved indoors due to cold temperatures.

Security has been particularly tight following an election cycle with two assassination attempts on Trump.

"It's important that we protect the outgoing President and the incoming president and members of Congress," said Congressman Jim Costa.

"It's our government, and it's our institutions. The executive and the legislative branch."

Monday's inauguration is forecast to be the coldest in 40 years with temperatures in the low 20s and wind chills in the single digits.

On January 20th, Trump will take the oath of office again, this time from inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

The move is not a total break from tradition.

In 1985, President Ronald Reagan took the oath of office from under the dome of the Rotunda as well.

The indoor ceremony will be more intimate with the Rotunda set to accommodate about 600.

According to the inaugural committee's website, the outdoor inaugural platform typically accommodates more than 1,600 people for swearing-in ceremonies.

Tickets to the inauguration are no longer valid for those attending the outdoor ceremony.

"The calls that we've received is that they're disappointed, but they understand," said Costa.

"The Inaugural Committee indicated by President-elect Trump that these would become commemorative tickets that they would hold."

Congressman Costa has attended every Presidential Inauguration since George Bush, Sr. to witness the peaceful transfer of power.

Valley connections in D.C. for the Inauguration include the Merced County Sheriff's Posse.

The group's 12 horses and riders are no longer participating as originally planned.

Congressman Vince Fong will be attending ceremonies inside the Rotunda.

No longer attending is Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, who is returning home to attend Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events in the city.

Indoors or out, Congressman Costa hopes for a unifying message from the 47th president.

"I hope that it's a positive message that he intends to be President for all Americans," said Costa.

