Father and son found guilty of second-degree murder in Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A father and son have been found guilty of second-degree murder more than three years after a man was shot and killed in northwest Fresno.

On Monday, juries found Aaron Cooper and his father, Kevin Cooper, guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Michael Williams.



Williams was killed at a home near Ashcroft and Marks Avenues in February of 2021.

During the trial, a couple testified Williams was living with them and would not leave, so they contacted Aaron for help.



Aaron and his father went to the home, and their encounter with Williams ended in gunfire.

Both men are scheduled to be sentenced on August 13th and could each face life in prison.