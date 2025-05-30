Visalia boy finishes 2nd at 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Sarvadnya Kadam, a student at Oak Grove Elementary School in Visalia, won second place in the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The 14-year-old from Visalia spent the past two days spelling his way through the competition.

Sarvadnya Kadam participated in 20 rounds of the spelling bee.

He became the runner-up after misspelling the word Uaupés, which is a river in South America.

Sarvadnya is no stranger to the spelling bee.

Back in 2023, he tied for 23rd place and last year, he tied for 60th place.

A seventh grader from Texas became this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion.