Visalia boy finishes 2nd at 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley student won second place in the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee.
The 14-year-old from Visalia spent the past two days spelling his way through the competition.
Sarvadnya Kadam participated in 20 rounds of the spelling bee.
He became the runner-up after misspelling the word Uaupés, which is a river in South America.
Sarvadnya is no stranger to the spelling bee.
Back in 2023, he tied for 23rd place and last year, he tied for 60th place.
A seventh grader from Texas became this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion.