3 Central Valley students in Scripps National Spelling Bee

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Over 240 champion spellers from across the country are in Washington, DC, to see who will become the next Scripps Cup Spelling Bee Champion.

They consist of 14-year-old Caroline Van Garsse from Alta Sierra Intermediate School, which is in Fresno.

From Visalia, we have 14-year-old Sarvadnya Kadam of Oak Grove Elementary School. The young student previously competed in 2023 and 2024, and is back for one more round.

From Herbert Hoover Middle School in Merced, we have 13-year-old Lawrence Ye.

The three students will take part in the preliminaries Tuesday morning, with the quarterfinals and semifinals taking place on Wednesday, and the finals this Thursday.

