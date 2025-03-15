Visalia going green for St. Patrick's Day with Saturday parade and Irish Fest in the Park

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a weekend filled with festivities, fun, and a little bit of luck as Visalia goes green for its St. Patrick's Day Parade and Irish Fest in the Park on Saturday.

The Breakfast Lions Club will host their 15th annual event-- starting in Downtown on Main Street at 10 a.m.

"Everyone celebrates St. Patrick's Day. They begin with downtown Visalia doing the parade, they go from the parade and actually go to the Vintage Press and at one o'clock it is the Irish fest at the Recreation Park and that's where the fun begins," says Terry Culotta, the Chairman of The Visalia Breakfast Lions Irish Fest.

Tickets cost $50 online and $60 at the door.

Designated drivers can get in for $20.

There will be a dozen food trucks with free unlimited beer, wine, and alcohol tasting from nearly 50 vendors.

Many of them are local, including 1852, Brewbakers, Longshot Brewery, Simply Brewing, Salty Walrus, Lake Bottom, The Blend Wine Room, and TC Hops.

Meanwhile, organizers are encouraging people to plan ahead.

"We want to make sure this is a fun safe event and we will help get them a ride home if they need a ride home, we urge them to use a ride-sharing and or downtown finding trials, there will be taxis, we call the taxi companies out, to make sure they are on hand and downtown," explained Terry.

The California Highway Patrol is also urging people to be responsible this weekend.

The Visalia office will have extra patrols out on the roads and downtown in hopes of deterring DUI drivers.

"Even just seeing a patrol officer is going to change somebody's mindset, or even if they are having questions on whether to drive or not, we are hoping that discourages someone from driving and hopefully making the right choice in getting a rideshare or calling someone to come pick them up," said CHP Officer Adrian Gonzalez.

Event leaders say profits for the 21 and over event go right back into the community and are distributed through scholarships and grants in support of local non-profits.

But beyond the money made the events are an opportunity to experience and embrace different traditions.

"To be able to experience different cultures and see what's going on, especially St. Patrick's Day is just a lot of fun," says Terry.

Festivities in Visalia Kick off Saturday at 10 a.m. with the parade that runs along Main Street from Church Street down to Willis downtown.

The fun will continue at Recreation Park for Irish Fest in the Park.

About 1,500 people are expected to attend.

