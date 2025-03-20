Visalia native heads to Missouri to help storm victims with Red Cross

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A powerful storm system has caused violent tornadoes and devastating wildfires over the weekend across the Midwest and South. The tornadoes destroyed entire neighborhoods, and volunteers like Wesley Hammer are stepping in to help those that've lost everything.

Westley Hammer packed his bags and left for Missouri on Wednesday.

Volunteering for the Red Cross is something Hammer has chosen to do in his retirement. He says it fulfills his call to serve.

"I feel like what I'm here for is to help people, and I really get fulfillment from doing that, and I'd do it every day if I have to. I don't want disasters; I hope that there's not disasters, but when there are I know that I'm going to be there I'm going to do everything I can to help them that day just to get through," says Hammer.

While the danger of severe storms has passed, critical wildfire conditions will continue through the week.

In Missouri, Hammer will serve as a logistics sourcing supervisor focused on ensuring all of the shelters are fully stocked with the necessary supplies.

In over the last several years, Hammer has traveled across the country helping disaster victims from Hurricane Helene to the Los Angeles Wildfires.

So far this year, the local red cross has deployed close to 100 volunteers to disasters all across the country.

Right now, The Red Cross is not accepting donations of food, household items or clothing for this disaster due to distribution challenges. Currently, financial donations are the quickest and best way to get help to those in need in the Midwest.