Visalia police officer involved in crash killing man, authorities say

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a deadly traffic collision in Visalia.

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a deadly traffic collision in Visalia.

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a deadly traffic collision in Visalia.

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a deadly traffic collision in Visalia.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a deadly traffic collision in Visalia.

The collision happened near Houston Avenue and Rinaldi Street just after 9 pm Wednesday.

Police say an on-duty Visalia police officer was operating a marked patrol vehicle when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene, and the pedestrian was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center, where he later died.

The California Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate the collision.

The man has not been identified.

