Visalia restaurant gaining national recognition

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Downtown Visalia restaurant is gaining national recognition.

"America's Best Restaurants" filmed a future episode on Thursday at Tommy's Restaurant on Center and Encina Street.

The location offers fine dining, homemade food and New American Cuisine.

The owner, Laurie Malcom, says she's excited her dishes are gaining attention.

"One of their producers had a friend that came through town and our restaurant was recommended, so he stopped and ate here," she said. "When he left, he called his friend and told him they had to feature us. We got contacted by 'America's Best Restaurants' and asked if we'd be interested, and it was a huge honor for us."

You can nominate local restaurants to be featured on their website.