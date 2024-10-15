Visalia Unified creates web page for students, families and staff to find political dos and don'ts

With the presidential election just a few weeks away, Visalia Unified is reminding students and staff about what is and isn't allowed on campus.

With the presidential election just a few weeks away, Visalia Unified is reminding students and staff about what is and isn't allowed on campus.

With the presidential election just a few weeks away, Visalia Unified is reminding students and staff about what is and isn't allowed on campus.

With the presidential election just a few weeks away, Visalia Unified is reminding students and staff about what is and isn't allowed on campus.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In a little more than three weeks, people will head to the polls or drop off their ballots to elect our next president of the United States.

Both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have strong supporters.

Visalia Unified Superintendent Kirk Shrum says he's glad people are involved and the district encourages civic engagement.

"We want our students, we want our families, our community to be involved and so we also know that with any presidential or major election, there are a lot of feelings or emotions involved in that," Shrum said.

To help keep the focus on learning in the classroom, Shrum says the district created a web page where students, parents and faculty can find answers to common questions.

"What might happen in class? Will there be a discussion? Or can I wear a political shirt? All of those sorts of things, we've been transparent," Shrum said.

Shrum says the rules haven't changed, but they wanted to make them easily accessible.

Dozens of drop-downs detail whether students can distribute political flyers on campus to other students, whether teachers should respond when asked about their own political vote, affiliation or views and whether candidates can come on campus.

"It's a great way for people to know upfront ahead of time so that we don't have any situations arise as we progress toward November," Shrum said.

Shrum says the district is willing to answer any questions about policy that aren't addressed on the website.

They want people to be able to express themselves but also want to make sure everyone feels comfortable at school.

"At the end of the day, this is really about valuing everyone's voice, understanding what our processes are, understanding what our limits there may be so that everyone can be safe and also transparent with the information," Shrum said.

You can see VUSD's election and political information by clicking here.