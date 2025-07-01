Visalia's second Raising Cane's location now open

24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Tuesday, July 1, 2025 7:37PM
Raising Cane's is ready to welcome customers to its second spot in Visalia.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular chicken finger chain is opening another location here in the valley.

The new location on Riggin Avenue near Road 124 welcomed customers with a special grand opening.

There was a "Lucky 20" drawing to award 20 customers age 13 and older free Cane's for a Year.

A commemorative hat and a "free Box Combo card" for the first 100 customers who purchased a Box Combo.

Along with appearances by the College of the Sequoias cheer team and mascot, which began at 7 a.m.

A DJ also entertained the crowd throughout the morning.

Doors officially opened at 9 a.m.

