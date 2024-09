The Walt Disney Company makes history with record-breaking 60 Emmys

LOS ANGELES -- The Walt Disney Company has announced a record-breaking 60 wins across its brands and studios at the Emmys.

FX received 36 awards, the most for any of the company's brands or studios and the most in the history of FX. This year's most-winning series, "Sh ō gun," won 19 awards, setting a new TV Academy record for any series in a single year. "The Bear" broke its own record of most wins for a comedy series in a single year, taking home 11 wins.

Liza Colón-Zayas became the first Latina to win Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in "The Bear, while Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai of "Sh ō gun" became the first actors of Asian descent to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, respectively.

Disney Branded Television's "Jim Henson Idea Man" is the most-winning documentary of the year, securing five awards including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Program.

Disney's streaming platforms are home to 59 Emmy wins, with Hulu garnering 50 and Disney+ receiving nine.

Below is the complete list of all The Walt Disney Company wins, across both Primetime and Creative Arts Emmys.

"Sh ō gun" (FX / Hulu / FX Productions)

18 Wins

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES - Frederick E.O. Toye

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES - Hiroyuki Sanada

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES - Anna Sawai

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES - Néstor Carbonell

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING PERIOD COSTUMES FOR A SERIES

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING PERIOD OR FANTASY/SCI-FI HAIRSTYLING

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE DESIGN

OUTSTANDING PERIOD OR FANTASY/SCI-FI MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

OUTSTANDING PROSTHETIC MAKEUP

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SEASON OR A MOVIE

OUTSTANDING STUNT PERFORMANCE

The Bear (FX / Hulu / FX Productions)

11 Wins

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES - Christopher Storer

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES - Jeremy Allen White

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES - Ebon Moss-Bachrach

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES - Liza Colón-Zayas

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES - Jon Bernthal

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES - Jamie Lee Curtis

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

Jim Henson Idea Man (Disney+ / Disney Branded Television)

5 Wins

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING MOTION DESIGN (JURIED AWARD)

The Oscars (ABC)

4 Wins

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL - Hamish Hamilton

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu / 20th Television)

3 Wins

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS

Welcome to Wrexham (FX / FX Productions)

3 Wins

OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

How I Met Your Father (Hulu / 20th Television)

2 Wins

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

Ahsoka (Disney+ / Lucasfilm Ltd. / Walt Disney Studios)

1 Win

OUTSTANDING FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES

American Horror Story: Delicate (FX / Hulu / FX Productions / 20th Television)

1 Win

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

The Beach Boys (Disney+ / Walt Disney Studios)

1 Win

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

Fargo (FX / FX Productions)

1 Win

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE - Lamorne Morris

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (FX / FX Productions / 20th Television)

1 Win

OUTSTANDING PERIOD COSTUMES FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Jeopardy! (ABC)

1 Win

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Life Below Zero (National Geographic)

1 Win

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

Only Murders In The Building: One Killer Question (Hulu)

1 Win

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY, DRAMA OR VARIETY SERIES

Queens (National Geographic)

1 Win

OUTSTANDING NARRATOR - Angela Bassett

Quiz Lady (Hulu / 20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios)

1 Win

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

Shark Tank (ABC)

1 Win

OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

"Sh ō gun" - The Making of "Sh ō gun" (FX / Hulu)

1 Win

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES

What If...? An Immersive Story (Marvel Studios)

1 Win

OUTSTANDING INNOVATION IN EMERGING MEDIA PROGRAMMING (JURIED AWARD)

Wheel of Fortune (ABC)

1 Win

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A GAME SHOW - Pat Sajak

Earlier this year, John Leguizamo took out a full-page ad in the New York Times, asking Emmy voters to recognize candidates of color. During Sunday's speech, he said his plan worked. "What I see here tonight makes me, well, almost happy, and certainly less angry, because tonight is among the most diverse list of nominees in Emmy history."

Netflix's darkly quirky "Baby Reindeer" won best actor and best writing for the show's creator and star Richard Gadd and best supporting actress for Jessica Gunning, who plays his tormentor.

Liza Colon-Zayas delivers emotional acceptance speech after winning an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "The Bear."

