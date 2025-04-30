Walt Disney World makes dreams come true for Make-A-Wish kids with special celebration

Walt Disney World invited children from the Make-A-Wish foundation to a celebration with Mickey and Minnie Mouse in attendance.

ORLANDO, Fla. -- "The Most Magical Place On Earth" is helping bring magic to kids in the Make-A-Wish foundation by inviting them to a fun celebration at the Walt Disney World Resort!

April 29 is World Wish Day and what better way to celebrate than with a pajama party and royal celebration. For 45 years, Disney has been working with the Make-A-Wish foundation to grant more than 165,000 wishes and this week, Disney is making more dreams come true.

Six-year-old Lilly Fernandez picked out the perfect princess dress for the "Once Upon A Wish Party" royal ball after trying on Belle ("Beauty and the Beast") and Elsa ("Frozen") dresses.

While chatting with On The Red Carpet, she happily explained, "I'm excited about my ball!"

"We're gonna make some awesome memories that's gonna last her a lifetime," Lilly's mom, Heydi Fernandez shared. "All I want for her, not only for her to have health, but to also make great experiences to take with her. Because you only get one childhood, and I guess this is what she wants."

Four-year-old Abbigail Gaspar and her family traveled from Hemet, California to take part in the ball. Abbigail picked out the perfect dress inspired by her favorite princess, Moana. She customized her tiara and picked out her favorite jewels.

"It's amazing seeing her this happy. It makes me happy as well. I love seeing her like this," Abbigail's brother Anthony said.

Nearly 50 Make-A-Wish families from across the country visited the Walt Disney World Resort and wrapped up day one with the ultimate dance pajama party, which included dancing with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Daisy and Donald Duck, and Pluto.

The children will also get to meet their favorite princesses and be crowned Disney royalty at the royal ball.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney World Resort and this ABC station.