Warmer weather helping Valley strawberry growers get early start to season

Local strawberry growers are glad to see a week full of warmth after rain briefly came through the Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sweet red berries are quickly growing on the vine at Kao's Strawberry Farm at Shaw and Grantland in northwest Fresno.

The warm, dry weather helped the Saetern family enjoy an early start to strawberry season.

"I'm glad we're not hitting close to triple digits or high 90s yet," says Nancy Saetern. "That just means strawberries will be here a little longer. Usually, when we hit the first week of June, we're pretty much done."

Kao is Nancy's father.

Customers dropping by were happy to see strawberry season in full swing.

"I grow my own, but I can't beat what they do here," says Greg Torrano.

Torranocame to reserve several flats of boysenberries when they're ready to pick.

The Saetern family farm grows several varieties of strawberries -- each different in size, taste and ability to withstand the Valley heat.

You'll find much more than just strawberries growing in this location, where the family has farmed for more than a decade.

Sugar snap peas and large cabbage are among the crops available.

"We have onions, so we have purple and white," Nancy said.

Nancy is studying to become a teacher but spends all of her spare time on the family farm.

"I'm always willing to help my parents," she said. "That's why I made this whole journey of creating their social media. I'm technically Gen Z, so I'm like, we have to put ourselves out there. Especially with not a lot of farms being here in Fresno anymore."

