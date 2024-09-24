WATCH: 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' official trailer

The long-awaited trailer for the 'Wizards of Waverly Place' spinoff is finally here

"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" receives premiere date; Raven-Symoné and Danielle Fishel to direct

"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" receives premiere date; Raven-Symoné and Danielle Fishel to direct

"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" receives premiere date; Raven-Symoné and Danielle Fishel to direct

"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" receives premiere date; Raven-Symoné and Danielle Fishel to direct

LOS ANGELES -- After receiving a first look at "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" earlier this summer, fans have been eagerly awaiting another peek at the latest Disney series, premiering this October.

The official trailer reveals a glimpse into the magic and gives the viewers a look at what the Russo family has been up to for the past 12 years.

"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" premieres October 29 at 8 p.m. EDT on Disney Channel. Disney

When Alex Russo brings Billie to her brother Justin's home asking for help, "he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities - and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World."

The series stars David Henrie (as Justin Russo), Janice LeAnn Brown (as Billie), Alkaio Thiele (as Roman Russo), Max Matenko (as Milo Russo), Taylor Cora (as Winter) and Mimi Gianopulos (as Giada Russo). Selena Gomez (as Alex Russo) will guest star in the first episode.

"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" premieres with two episodes Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Disney Channel. The first nine episodes will be available on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand the next day, Wednesday, Oct. 30.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Channel, Disney+ and this ABC station.

