Water access restored in Fowler after subcontractor broke main line

FOWLER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many residents in Fowler have been dealing with no running water for drinking, showers, and even restrooms since Friday afternoon.

Action News learned what caused the problem as the city begins to restore the water in phases.

Fowler City leaders say a subcontractor accidentally hit and damaged a major water line near 5th and Vine.

The lack of water has been a major inconvenience for a lot of neighbors.

"It's been a little frustrating," said Kara Baize. "It's been hard."

The water finally came back on for Kara Baise on Saturday afternoon after it went out on Friday evening.

Baise lives in the Walnut Grove Villa apartments and for 24 hours they couldn't use the bathroom or wash the dishes.

"You go to just wash your hands or do something to turn the water on, it's like 'Oh it's not on'," said Baize.

In that period, her family had to ration the bottles they had on hand.

"My daughter said it took 12 bottles of water to flush the toilet," said Baize. "Before I found out we could get bottles of water, we were going to have to figure out something. We're going to need to get more water somehow."

At the Fowler Fire Department, cases of bottled water were offered to residents dealing with the water woes.

People also filled up buckets and bins with water. Something that Baise did twice.

Fowler city leaders say the damages from the water line could cost tens of thousands of dollars in repairs.

But since the water is back on, Baise says, the first thing she's going to do is take a shower.

Action News has learned that UnWired Broadband hired the subcontractor. We reached out to the company and are working on getting a response.

