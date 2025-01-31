Car falls into sinkhole after water main break in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A roadway was left flooded after a water main broke in downtown Fresno on Thursday night.

The flooding is happening at Divisadero and Fresno streets, just east of Community Regional Medical Center.

The Fresno Fire Department says part of the road has started to sink.

Video from the scene shows a car that went nose-first into a sinkhole in the road.

The cause of the water main break is still under investigation.

Fresno police officers are helping with traffic control in the area.