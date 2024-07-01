  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Deputies recover teen body in San Joaquin River in Fresno County

Marc Anthony Lopez Image
ByMarc Anthony Lopez KFSN logo
Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Deputies recover teen body in San Joaquin River in Fresno County
The body of a teen who never surfaced after getting in the San Joaquin River Sunday has been recovered.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The body of a teen who never surfaced after getting in the San Joaquin River Sunday has been recovered.

The coroner's office has identified the victim as 15-year-old Nixon Quinonez Guerra of San Jose.

He was reported missing after going into the water on Sunday.

The initial call came in around 4:30 pm in the area behind the Firebaugh Rodeo Grounds on 11th and Q Streets.

Investigators say the boy was visiting his family when he went into the water to retrieve a ball and never resurfaced.

Deputies say the teen did not know how to swim and was not wearing a life vest.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW