Deputies recover teen body in San Joaquin River in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The body of a teen who never surfaced after getting in the San Joaquin River Sunday has been recovered.

The coroner's office has identified the victim as 15-year-old Nixon Quinonez Guerra of San Jose.

He was reported missing after going into the water on Sunday.

The initial call came in around 4:30 pm in the area behind the Firebaugh Rodeo Grounds on 11th and Q Streets.

Investigators say the boy was visiting his family when he went into the water to retrieve a ball and never resurfaced.

Deputies say the teen did not know how to swim and was not wearing a life vest.