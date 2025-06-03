Weekend standoff suspect who Fresno Police shot at identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who got into a standoff with police over the weekend in east central Fresno has been identified.

He has been identified as 23-year-old Andrew Garcia.

Fresno Police say Garcia was wanted in connection to a traffic stop on Friday night. Garcia is a parolee, after serving time for domestic violence and weapons charges.

Officers found him Sunday afternoon in a friend's home on Turner and Recreation avenues, that's when he tried to get away again, hopping in a car.

Video captured Garcia allegedly driving a black car, crashing into a neighbor's patio and at one point, getting out of the car and pointing a gun at police.

That's when an officer fired, missing him.

A standoff then ensued between police and Garcia, which carried on for hours.

Garcia has been booked into the Fresno County jail on several charges, including vandalism, brandishing and resisting arrest.