SWAT standoff in East Central Fresno after Fresno Police officers open fire on suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A SWAT standoff is underway in East Central Fresno after police opened fire on a suspect Sunday night.

The incident began near Turner and Recreation avenues, just south of Belmont Avenue. Fresno police say officers fired their weapons at a suspect, though it remains unclear what prompted the shooting or whether the suspect was struck.

As of 11 pm Sunday, the scene remained active with a heavy law enforcement presence. Fresno Police Department's mobile command center is stationed nearby, and SWAT teams have been deployed to assist in the operation.

Helicopters and drones were seen circling the area as officers worked to assess the situation from above.

Authorities have blocked off Recreation Avenue between Belmont and Thomas avenues. Residents and drivers are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect or confirmed any injuries. Officials say they are still gathering information.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.