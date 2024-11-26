Weekend storm floods roads, knocks over trees in Fresno County

Fresno city and county crews are preparing for more wet weather during the Thanksgiving holiday.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Scattered showers lingered Monday after a wet weekend across Central California.

"With the ran came crashes, obviously, some extra responses," said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Salas.

The California Highway Patrol says they also saw fallen trees, overturned vehicles, and flooded roadways.

"We have Caltrans again, with the expectation there's going to be some extra issues out there," explained Salas.

"So, if you come across some road closed signs, or road flooded signs, please take those as advice to please find somewhere else to go."

In the city of Fresno, the intersection of Bullard and First flooded over the weekend.

"We did field 11 calls on Saturday for some clogged drains, four tree limbs down, as well," said City of Fresno Public Works Director Scott Mozier.

Mozier says crews quickly cleared any hazards and are focused on continuing to be proactive with more wet weather expected.

"Our crews have been busy both in the street sweeping program and with street maintenance, going through and clearing drains, and then clearing leaves out of the gutter in the parking areas," said Mozier.

The CHP also says to check your windshield wipers, tires and headlights as we move into storm season.

Officers add that with the upcoming holiday, it is better to arrive late than not at all.

"The number one thing, slow down, buckle up, and just pay attention whether it's the daytime or the nighttime; you can experience the same type of dangers out there," said Salas.

