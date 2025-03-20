What every Californian needs to know as REAL ID deadline approaches

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- DMV's across the country are packed right now with people lining up to get their REAL ID.

Starting May 7, 2025, anyone 18 or older will need to present either a passport or a REAL ID to fly domestically and get in a federal building.

In California, you need one document proving your identity such as a birth certificate, passport, or permanent resident card. And that document needs to be an original or a certified copy.

You need two documents to prove you live in the state such as a utility bill, bank statement, or lease agreement.

You need to show you have a social security number, either with a social security card, a W-2 form or a pay stub.

And while you can start your application process online and upload your documents, you must visit a DMV field office in person to finish the process.

You'll still need a passport to travel internationally.

Learn more about the process by visiting the California DMV's website here.