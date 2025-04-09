What's really in their coffee cups? 'Mid-Century Modern' creators reveal secret on-set tradition! 

Creators of "Will and Grace" continue the secret tradition on their new show "Mid-Century Modern"

LOS ANGELES -- The legendary creators of "Will and Grace," David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, have carried on a unique tradition for 30 years, and now it's making its way on to the set of their new comedy, "Mid-Century Modern."

The series focus three gay, life-long friends, played by Matt Bomer, Nathan Lane, and Nathan Lee Graham, who decide to cohabit in Palm Springs. They embrace their later years as a chosen family, offering mutual support through life's challenges.

In celebration of filming the "very very last scene of a show," Kohan and Mutchnick explain their 30-year-long tradition. The term 'martini shot' signifies the last shot of the day which is followed by a post-wrap drink. At the wrap of each season of their shows, they honor the Hollywood tradition with a unusual tradition.

The secret was revealed during an interview on the red carpet at the "Mid-Century Modern" premiere. Their assistants bring them a coffee mug full of vodka. They casually blow on the mug as if it's a hot cup of coffee, playfully maintaining the charade while sipping their vodka in a moment of well-earned celebration.

This vodka-in-a-coffee-mug ritual has captured the duo's creative process while honoring their comedic legacy.

All 10 episodes of "Mid-Century Modern" are streaming now on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.