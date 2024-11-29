24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman arrested after crashing into apartment in Madera, police say

KFSN logo
Friday, November 29, 2024 1:15AM
Woman arrested after crashing into apartment in Madera, police say
Madera police have arrested a woman after her car ended up in the kitchen of an apartment.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera police have arrested a woman after her car ended up in the kitchen of an apartment.

It happened Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex off Georgia Avenue and Conrad Street in Madera.

Investigators say the woman was drunk while she was backing up her car and accelerated across the street and through the apartment.

People were inside at the time but thankfully, they were not injured.

During the crash, the car struck a water line but first responders were able to cap it.

The identity of the driver is unknown.

Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW