Woman arrested after crashing into apartment in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera police have arrested a woman after her car ended up in the kitchen of an apartment.

It happened Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex off Georgia Avenue and Conrad Street in Madera.

Investigators say the woman was drunk while she was backing up her car and accelerated across the street and through the apartment.

People were inside at the time but thankfully, they were not injured.

During the crash, the car struck a water line but first responders were able to cap it.

The identity of the driver is unknown.

