Woman arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run in Fresno County

41-year-old Rafaela Cruz of Orosi turned herself in to Orange Cove Police on Sunday, and was turned over to the California Highway Patrol for the crime.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in custody, accused of a hit-and-run in Fresno County.

It happened around 9:30 pm Saturday on Adams near Cove Road, just west of Orange Cove.

Officers say the victim was riding a bicycle west on Adams when she was hit by a red truck that was driving behind her in the same direction.

Authorities say Cruz left without stopping or calling for help.

Cruz has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on felony gross vehicular manslaughter charges.

