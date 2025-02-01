24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Woman arrested after stabbing in Madera, police say

Saturday, February 1, 2025 5:40AM
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been arrested for a stabbing in Madera that sent one person to the hospital on Friday night.

The stabbing happened around 5:45 pm in the area of Schnoor Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Madera police say they found the suspect and a woman with serious injuries on the floor of a business.

The woman was airlifted to a hospital in Fresno, where her condition is currently unknown.

The suspect was arrested and will be booked into the Madera County Jail on attempted murder charges.

