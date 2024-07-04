Woman assaulted by suspect accused of posing as a rideshare driver shares her story

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- What should've been a fun April night out forever changed the life of a Central California woman.

It's been several months since Clovis police got a call from the victim's husband.

He told police an unknown man posing as a rideshare driver took off with his wife inside the car.

"The feeling of seeing somebody you love get taken away and thinking you will never ever see them again," said the woman, "has to be the most soul sucking feeling."

The couple was outside a bar on Clovis and 4th.

Investigators later identified that man as 27-year-old long-haul trucker, Bikramjit Singh.

Investigators say Singh assaulted the woman before dropping her off near her home later that night and told the victim he had committed similar crimes in the past.

Police then turned to the community for help.

"Our officers and detectives prefer and like to see if they can apprehend the suspect or suspects for each case, using the information that they have," said Ty Wood with the Clovis Police Department. "When they don't, we always do reach out to local media and our community."

Then on May 17, the suspect turned himself in with a lawyer present.

"Our Clovis Police detectives have completed their follow-up and investigation for this case," said Wood. "They've turned the case over to the Fresno County District Attorney's office for their review to see what charges will be actually filed.'

The news came as a shock to the victim.

"It's still hard because throughout this whole process media is covering things," said the woman.

"The face pop-ups. You're trying to work, a news flash comes over your phone, and it's a face. How do you function the best you can through an unfunctional time?"

Singh now sits in Fresno County Jail. Court records show he's set to appear for a preliminary hearing at the end of the month.

Under a new state law that went into effect on Monday, most bars and clubs in California are now required to have drug testing kits available to customers.

It's an effort to protect people from "date-rape drugs" that can be slipped into drinks.

Singh pleaded not guilty to rape by use of drugs.

Even though he's in custody, she's still trying to process everything that's happened.

"There's no love lost between my husband and I," said the woman. "But there's a lot of self-blame, like inner blame about what happened."

After searching for a therapist, she finally found someone thanks to her church group. Despite the pain, she's grateful to the detectives on her case.

She wants other victims to know this message.

"They handle it very differently," said the woman. "While it's still difficult, it's handled delicately and respectfully and you do matter."

